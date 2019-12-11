Jaguars claim Preston Brown off waivers from Raiders

The Jaguars claimed linebacker Preston Brown off waivers from Oakland, the club announced Wednesday.

To make room on the roster, the Jaguars placed rookie linebacker Quincy Williams on injured reserve. Williams has a hand injury.

Brown signed with the Raiders on Nov. 18 and played his first game with Oakland on Sunday. He made one tackle in 17 snaps.

He also previously spent time with the Bengals and Bills. Buffalo made him a third-round choice in 2014 when Doug Marrone was head coach.

Brown has appeared in 81 games with 77 starts and has made 599 tackles, 14 pass breakups, five fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles.

Williams, a third-round selection this spring, made 48 tackles in 11 games.