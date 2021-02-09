Waiver claims that went through during the postseason were officially processed on Monday and that meant the Jaguars added a player to their roster.

The league’s daily transaction report brought word that the team has claimed linebacker Chapelle Russell.

Russell was waived by the Buccaneers ahead of their Wild Card round game against the Washington Football Team. His departure made room for veteran linebacker Deone Bucannon on the team’s 53-man roster.

Russell was a seventh-round pick by the Bucs last year. He appeared in 11 regular season games, but only played three defensive snaps in addition to a role on special teams. He was not credited with any tackles in either phase.

Jaguars claim LB Chapelle Russell off of waivers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk