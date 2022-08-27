Jaguars claim K Jake Verity off waivers from Colts

The Jacksonville Jaguars claimed kicker Jake Verity off the waiver wire from the Indianapolis Colts on Friday.

Verity spent the entire offseason and preseason up to this point with the Colts on a futures contract. He was battling with incumbent starter Rodrigo Blankenship for the kicker role. When punter Rigoberto Sanchez went down with a torn Achilles, the Colts signed Matt Haack as a replacement and waived Verity.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have claimed K Jake Verity off of waivers from the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced today. Additionally, the team has waived QB Jake Luton and LB Grant Morgan. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) August 26, 2022

Verity certainly proved to have some range in his leg but seemed to be more inconsistent than Blankenship throughout training camp and the preseason.

The Colts will be rolling into the regular season with a specialists room consisting of Blankenship, Haack and 2021 Pro Bowler Luke Rhodes.

