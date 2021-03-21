The Jaguars have the top waiver position in the league and they used it to claim a wideout.

Saturday’s transaction report brought word that the Jags have added Jon'Vea Johnson to their roster. Johnson was one of four players cut loose by the Cowboys on Friday.

Johnson signed with the Cowboys in 2019 after going undrafted out of Toledo and spent his rookie season on injured reserve after hurting his shoulder. He was back with the team last year, but failed to make the 53-man roster and spent the year on the practice squad.

Jaguars wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal was in the same job with the Cowboys in 2019 and that might have helped Johnson find his new spot in the league.

Jaguars claim Jon’Vea Johnson off waivers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk