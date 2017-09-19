Jaguars claim Jaelen Strong

Josh Alper

Jaelen Strong doesn’t play for the Texans anymore, but he’s staying in the AFC South.

According to multiple reports, the Jaguars claimed Strong off of waivers a day after the Texans cut him loose.

Strong didn’t play in the opener because he was serving a suspension and didn’t catch a pass in last Thursday’s victory over the Bengals. Strong was a 2015 third-round pick and caught 28 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns in his first two NFL seasons.

Strong’s addition comes a little more than a week after the Jags lost Allen Robinson for the season with a torn ACL. They signed Max McCaffrey off New Orleans’ practice squad last week.

Defensive tackle Michael Bennett is headed to injured reserve in a corresponding move. The 2015 sixth-round pick had a tackle in his lone appearance this season.