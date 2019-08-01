Jaguars claim Donnie Ernsberger off waivers

Tight end Donnie Ernsberger doesn’t have far to go for his next team. All he has to do is get on Interstate 4 for a trip across Florida.

The Jaguars claimed Ernsberger off waivers Thursday, a day after the Buccaneers cut him, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ernsberger, 22, signed with the Bucs as an undrafted free agent a year ago. He ended up playing in two games as a rookie.

He played six snaps offense and 20 on special teams.

Ernsberger played collegiately at Western Michigan, where he caught 45 passes for 528 yards and five touchdowns in 24 games.

UPDATE 5:35 P.M. ET: The Jaguars announced the move, making room on their roster by waiving rookie tight end Michael Colubiale with an injury designation. Colubiale (concussion) will revert to the team’s injured reserve list if he clears waivers.