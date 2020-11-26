The Jacksonville Jaguars claimed cornerback Greg Mabin off waivers from the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday.

Mabin was released by the Titans on Tuesday as part of a handful of roster moves to accommodate players returning to the roster from injured reserve.

Mabin was released by the Bengals at the end of training camp and initially signed to the practice squad in Tennessee. He was brought up to the active roster ahead of last week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens but did not appear in the game.

Mabin has appeared in 29 career games with one start for the San Francisco 49ers in 2018. He has 20 total tackles, three passed defended and a fumble recovery.

Mabin has spent time with the Titans, Bengals, 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills during his four seasons in the NFL.

Jaguars claim cornerback Greg Mabin off waivers from Titans originally appeared on Pro Football Talk