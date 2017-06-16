Jaguars claim CB Taurean Nixon off waivers

The Jaguars claimed cornerback Taurean Nixon off waivers from the Broncos. To make room on the roster, they released cornerback Jeremy Cutrer.

The Broncos selected Nixon in the seventh round of the 2015 draft out of Tulane. Nixon, 26, spent most of his rookie season on Denver’s practice squad before being promoted to the 53-player roster for the postseason. Last season, Nixon appeared in two games with one while bouncing between the active roster and practice squad.

In two seasons at Tulane, Nixon played in 14 games. He made 31 tackles, an interception and defensed four passes in his final season.