Jaguars claim Caleb Johnson off waivers, cut Adam Gotsis

The Jaguars claimed linebacker Caleb Johnson off waivers from the Bears, the team announced Thursday. Chicago waived Johnson on Wednesday.

The Jaguars released defensive lineman Adam Gotsis in a corresponding move.

Johnson signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2021, and he appeared in 14 games as a rookie. He totaled four special teams tackles.

Johnson attended Houston Baptist and became the first player in their football program’s history to sign with an NFL team. He ranks first all-time in school history with seven fumble recoveries, second with 10 sacks and third with 278 career tackles.

Gotsis spent the past two seasons in Jacksonville, playing 32 games with 18 starts. He recorded 64 tackles, three sacks, three pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Gotsis was with the Broncos for his first four seasons after they made him a second-round selection in 2016.

