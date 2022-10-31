Jaguars claim Blake Hance off waivers from the 49ers

The Jaguars claimed offensive guard Blake Hance off waivers from the 49ers on Monday. San Francisco cut Hance on Saturday to make room for receiver Willie Snead IV.

Hance spent the 2019 season on Jacksonville’s practice squad.

The 49ers claimed Hance off waivers from the Browns on Aug. 31, and he saw action on 12 offensive snaps and 29 on special teams in seven games this season.

Hance, 26, spent the 2021 season with the Browns, and he played all 17 games with eight starts.

He began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent in 2019, signing with the Bills. Buffalo waived him after only a few days, and he went to Washington before landing with the Jaguars.

Hance has appeared in 24 career games with eight starts.

