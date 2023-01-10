Are the Jaguars the Cinderella team of the playoffs? 'NFL Total Access'
Are the Jacksonville Jaguars the Cinderella team of the playoffs?
Are the Jacksonville Jaguars the Cinderella team of the playoffs?
The NFL postseason begins Jan. 14, with 14 teams battling to be crowned Super Bowl champions on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. See the full schedule.
The Houston Texans ask the Lions for permission to interview OC Ben Johnson for their head coaching vacancy
When Ryan Tannehill became the Titans starting quarterback in 2019, he finished the season playing the best football of his career. In 12 appearances with 10 starts, he completed 70.3 percent of his passes for 2,742 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions — leading the league with 9.6 yards per attempt, 13.6 yards per completion, [more]
The Giants used the 2022 regular season finale as a day of rest for their key players ahead of facing the Vikings in the playoff, as quarterback Davis Webb's NFL debut ended in a 22-16 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Minnesota Vikings applied a bit of extra pressure for the 49ers to defeat the Arizona Cardinals.
Ranking all 49 possible Super Bowl matchups, from worst to best.
Chargers Mike Williams, Joey Bosa and Kenneth Murray Jr. all had to leave the Denver game because of injuries, but should be OK to face Jacksonville.
ESPNs Ryan Clark called out Aaron Rodgers after the Packers season came to close at Lambeau Field for the third straight season.
The Detroit Lions rubbed salt in the wound after preventing Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers from reaching the 2023 NFL playoffs.
USA TODAY Sports will provide live updates, the latest news, analysis and scenes as Georgia and TCU clash throughout the night. Follow along.
Douglas made one of multiple baffling, unforced errors by the Packers on Sunday.
Here is a running list of the NFL head coaches who were fired after the 2022 regular season, beginning with Kliff Kingsbury and Lovie Smith.
49ers linebacker Fred Warner is dumbfounded by Brock Purdy's lack of attention throughout the NFL.
Jack Jones' suspension reportedly led to the rookie cornerback openly challenging head coach Bill Belichick. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has the details.
The Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
The last time the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft was traded was 2016 when the Rams moved up to draft Jared Goff.
The San Francisco 49ers enter the 2023 NFL playoffs riding a 10-game winning streak after taking down the Arizona Cardinals.
The Colts are officially in the market for a starting quarterback again. Here's a look at their options, from veterans to potential draft picks.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he won’t hold the Packers hostage. Regardless, he currently holds all the cards. Under the contract Rodgers received in March 2022, his compensation for 2023 shoots to nearly $60 million. And it’s fully guaranteed. If Rodgers wants to stay, he’s staying. If they’d cut him (they won’t), they’d owe him the [more]
Best of luck to him.