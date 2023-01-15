Jaguars chip away at Chargers’ lead with pair of touchdowns

The Jacksonville Jaguars dug themselves a 27-0 hole before they got on the scoreboard in an AFC Wild-Card game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night.

Jacksonville broke through in the final minute of the first half as Engram caught a 9-yard pass from Trevor Lawrence, who had already thrown 4 interceptions.

Doug Pederson wanted the Jaguars to make a statement on the first two drives of the second half and they did.

They stopped the Chargers and then went on a long drive that ate up almost half the quarter.

Lawrence had found his groove and ended the march of 89 yards with a 6-yard pass to Marvin Jones Jr. in the end zone.

The crowd was getting back into the game with the Jaguars trailing by 13 points.

However, Justin Herbert led the Chargers to a field goal that made it 30-14 after Cameron Dicker connected from 50.

It still was a two-score game.

