Jaguars and Chargers vying to join AFC elite
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze whether the Jaguars or Chargers are most likely to become a serious threat in the AFC, after Jacksonville turned the tables on Los Angeles in the playoffs last season.
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze whether the Jaguars or Chargers are most likely to become a serious threat in the AFC, after Jacksonville turned the tables on Los Angeles in the playoffs last season.
The Nuggets are on the verge of some history.
Scoop up massive early savings on a bestselling Bissell vacuum (over 50% off), a top-rated Samsung smart TV (under $300) and much more.
Anthony made 10 All-Star and six All-NBA first-teams during his time in the league.
Many of the most powerful people in politics are in their 70s and 80s. So what are the benefits and challenges of having a career well into old age?
Sunday's result was an emotional, full-circle moment, in more ways than one.
Follow Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals with Yahoo Sports.
“I think you don’t truly realize what you’ve been through until you’re in hindsight looking back. In the moment, it’s like, 'Duh, I can do this,' but when I look back, I’ll probably look back like, 'You really did that.'”
Clowney was Houston's No. 1 overall pick in 2014.
The buildup to the 107th Indianapolis 500 is officially upon us.
Jamal Murray had 30 points in the first half, finishing with 37, and Nikola Jokić had 24 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists.
The singer and songwriter on his new album and health challenges.
Denver was too good for too long as it handed the Lakers their first home loss of the postseason to take a 3-0 series lead.
Vasiliy Lomachenko had a great fight. The three people who mattered thought Devin Haney was better.
Havnameltdown, a three-year-old colt, was the favorite in the sixth race of the day.
Here's how to watch Mage, the 2023 Kentucky Derby winner, run for his shot at the Triple Crown in this year’s Preakness Stakes.
It is City’s seventh EPL triumph since 2012, and fifth in seven seasons under Pep Guardiola. But cheating allegations still loom over all the success.
More than 6,000 shoppers give this bathing suit a perfect five-star rating.
Advocates want to expand access to medically-assisted death in the U.S., but opponents say strict limits are needed to protect society’s most vulnerable.
There is plenty of blame to go around for the Celtics' loss to the Heat in Game 2, but one factor for blowing another double-digit lead rises above all others.
The actress joins more than 62,000 Amazon shoppers who adore Neutrogena's Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer.