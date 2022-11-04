Will Jaguars CB Tyson Campbell shadow Raiders WR Davante Adams?

Jacksonville Jaguars second-year cornerback Tyson Campbell spent the first seven games of the season playing on one side of the field, but he spent the majority of Week 8 shadowing Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

It worked well, as Campbell caught the same amount of passes from Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on the day as Sutton did.

Tyson Campbell aligned across from Courtland Sutton on 23 of 31 routes (74% shadow) in their Week 8 matchup. Campbell had an interception and allowed just 1 reception on 2 targets to Sutton (0.8 yards of average target separation).#DENvsJAX | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/p5zbfN35Ld — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 31, 2022

On Sunday, Campbell and the Jaguars defense will have to contend with Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams. Through the team’s first seven games, the five-time Pro Bowler leads the team in receiving with 512 yards and he’s fourth in the NFL in touchdown grabs with five.

So it’d make sense if the Jaguars had their top cornerback follow Adams for the day. But defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell isn’t ready to give away any hints about how Jacksonville will approach the Raiders.

“We’ll just see how the game goes,” Caldwell said Thursday. “There’s always a chance of [shadowing Adams], but right now, we’re just trying to figure out how they’re trying to attack us and find out what our best plan to attack them is.

“We shadowed a little bit [last week], but Tyson, he’s been consistent all year. He’s in position to make plays, and his target rate is pretty high. We like that. We feel comfortable with him guarding different people, and we’ll continue to let him grow.”

Story continues

The Jaguars are currently without their other starting cornerback, Shaquill Griffin, due to a back injury that landed him on injured reserve. His backup Tre Herndon gave up a 32-yard touchdown pass to New York Giants receiver Darius Slayton in Week 7 and a 47-yard pass down the right sideline to K.J. Hamler late in the fourth quarter against the Broncos.

I think other than one play last week, you didn’t hear Tre’s name, and we go to him, and he played some really good plays,” Caldwell said Thursday. “One play stands out, but his head’s up, he’s confident, we’re confident in him. We’re going to go back out there this week and continue to play.”

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is the only player to record more than 100 receiving yards in a game against the Jaguars so far this season.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire