Jaguars CB Tyson Campbell reflects on lessons he learned from his rookie campaign

Jacksonville Jaguars’ second-round pick Tyson Campbell had an rough start to his rookie campaign. He struggled mightily as Urban Meyer’s coaching staff designated him as the team’s slot cornerback. Then the Jaguars moved him back outside during the latter half of the season and he flourished, showing he has the potential to be a shutdown corner.

Campbell joined Jaguars Drive Time and discussed his rollercoaster rookie season on Wednesday. The most interesting part of his segment was when he shared when everything started to click for him.

“It was just a certain game, probably like after the Bills game,” he said about when everything came together. “Just seeing how well the defense was playing that well and how the whole 11 guys on the field were coming together and making plays together. So that game gave me that little boost that we really belong in this league and I can help this team win.”

It’s amazing how quickly Campbell turned around his first season as a professional football player. Of all the league’s rookie cornerbacks from 2021, Campbell ranked second in interceptions and incompletions caused (11). That only ranked him below Patrick Surtain II and Eric Stokes, who both registered 13.

Hopefully, the Jaguars will keep him as an outside cornerback even though they signed free agent cornerback Darious Williams this offseason and still have Shaquill Griffin on their roster. If the franchise lets him play where he excelled, Jaguars fans should expect a huge season from Campbell now that he has a full season under his belt.