Jaguars CB Shaquill Griffin: ‘I put this loss on me’

The Indianapolis Colts picked on cornerback Shaquill Griffin all day Sunday. In the Colts’ 34-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan threw Griffin’s way often and consistently found success.

Griffin, 27, picked up two pass interference penalties on the day and allowed nine receptions for 131 yards. One of those receptions was the 32-yard touchdown hauled in by Alec Pierce that put the Colts on top with 17 seconds left.

“I’m hurt because I feel like I let my team down,” Griffin told reporters after the game, including Brent Martineau of Action Sports Jax. “It’s a lot of plays that I had out there that I didn’t make and that last one … hurt me the worst. I’m the type of person, I’m gonna be way harder [on myself] than my coaches are gonna be. I’m gonna be way harder on myself than my [teammates] are gonna be.

“This hurt me more than anything. I put this loss on me.”

Griffin was a Pro Bowler during one of his four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and joined the Jaguars during the 2021 offseason on a three-year, $40 million deal.

His $16.44 million cap hit this season is the only hit on the team over $10 million. Griffin is due to count $17.5 million against the Jaguars’ cap in 2023, although the team can recoup $13 million of that if it cuts the cornerback.

In 19 games with the Jaguars, Griffin has recorded one forced fumble and zero interceptions.

