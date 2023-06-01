Jaguars carrying just $5.5 million in dead money for 2023 season

The Jacksonville Jaguars carried close to $35 million in dead money against the salary cap in 2022. That won’t be the case at all next season, though.

Dead money is a term used to describe salary cap hits for players who are no longer on the roster. For example, $9.9 million of the Jaguars’ salary cap space in 2022 was allocated to linebacker Joe Schobert, who was traded by the team in August 2021 just one year after signing a five-year deal in 2020.

According to Over The Cap, the Jaguars are currently on the hook for just $5.5 million from players who aren’t currently on the roster. Only four teams are carrying less dead space right now than Jacksonville. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams both have more than $74 million in dead money for the 2023 season.

Here are the five former Jaguars players who will count against the team’s salary cap in 2023:

CB Shaquill Griffin

Salary cap hit: $4 million

The Jaguars recouped $13,147,055 of Griffin’s $17,147,055 cap hit for the 2023 season by releasing the cornerback in March.

WR Laviska Shenault

Salary cap hit: $789,285

The Jaguars traded their 2020 second-round pick to the Panthers just before the start of the 2022 season.

DT Jay Tufele

Salary cap hit: $412,842

The Jaguars waived the 2021 fourth-round pick at the end of preseason last year.

CB Gregory Junior

Salary cap hit: $130,698

The 2022 sixth-rounder is still on the Jaguars’ roster, but the team is carrying a little bit of dead money from the rookie contract it terminated when Junior was cut just before the 2022 regular season. The cornerback is also due to count $870,000 against the Jaguars salary cap if he makes the team in 2023.

DE Jayson Ademilola

Salary cap hit: $100,000

The former Notre Dame defensive lineman signed a three-year deal with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent with a $100,000 guarantee. About two weeks later, he was released after rookie minicamp.

