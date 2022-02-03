Jaguars candidate Doug Pederson could've been the Vikings' coach

Pederson could've returned to NFC for intriguing HC gig originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

After a month of cool temperatures, Doug Pederson seems to be warming up to the idea of being the Jaguars' head coach - and vice versa. The ex-Eagles coach and Super Bowl LII champion interviewed a second time with Jacksonville this week, and could be ticketed to team up with Trevor Lawrence.

But there was apparently another intriguing opportunity waiting out there for Pederson, had one thing gone differently.

Vikings general manager Rick Spielman was let go after a decade in charge in Minnesota this offseason. The expectation was that the Vikings would move on from Mike Zimmer; the Spielman decision was a surprise.

READ: Could Carson Wentz follow Tom Brady in Tampa?

And NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, who has all sorts of Philadelphia-related connections, reported Thursday morning that if Spielman - who now seems headed to Jacksonville's front office - had stayed in charge in Minnesota, he was going to be targeting the man who beat his team in an NFC Championship Game four years ago.

Here's what Garafolo heard from front office sources:

"If Spielman had remained in Minnesota, the expectation was Doug Pederson was going to be high on the Vikings' [head coach target] list.

"Pederson interviewed with the Jaguars a second time this week. You see where I'm going with this? Potentially, the pieces coming together in Jacksonville."

Oh man. I'm excited for Pederson to get another shot at head coaching no matter where he lands (though Jacksonville worries me), but can you imagine the struggle Eagles fans would've dealt with if Pederson had wound up in Minnesota?

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube

Besides reminding everyone that Nick Foles caught it, Tom Brady dropped it, and the Eagles won SB52 by a score of 41-33, the current Eagles fanbase really loves rubbing 38-7 in Vikings fans' faces, coupled with those doofy purple-and-yellow-clad visitors who decided to gather on the Art Museum steps in some pitiful attempt at intimidation.

Story continues

But Eagles fans also love Pederson, the visor-wearing, ice cream-slamming cool dad who brought the city a Super Bowl.

That would've been the ultimate emotional seesaw, especially when they inevitably faced every few years - and potentially in the playoffs too.

MORE: Eagles fans already have jokes for Commanders' new name

If Pederson winds up in Jacksonville, the Eagles will see him once every four years (unless impatient Jacksonville ownership fires him before that time comes) and it'll be a nice reminder of years past in a game with very little at stake other than a win or a loss.

That's much better.