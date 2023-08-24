Jaguars camp report: Training camp closes with short practice at the Miller Center

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) stretches to pull in a pass as Jaguars Wide Receivers Coach Chad Hall looks on during the Jacksonville Jaguars Friday morning training camp session July 28, 2023 inside the Miller Electric Center training facility. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

One more preseason game, the final cut three days later and then, as they like to say, the hay is in the barn for the 2023 Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars practiced for a little over an hour on Thursday at the Miller Electric Center in their final training camp practice of the preseason. They play host to the Miami Dolphins on Saturday (7 p.m., CBS-47) and the 90-man training camp roster will be pared to 53 on Aug. 29.

Almost all of the practice was devoted to rehearsing for the Dolphins and special teams. There was one sequence when the Jags were running goal-line plays when rookie free agent wide receiver Elijah Cooks beat veteran cornerback Tyson Campbell in the corner for a touchdown, with Campbell knocking the ball loose from Cooks two plays later, on the same pattern, in the same corner.

Safety Andrew Wingard also dislodged Cooks from a pass with a hit that was probably a little less gentle than coaches would have preferred in the final practice.

Practice notebook

Weather: Partly cloudy, 87 degrees at the beginning of practice, 90 degrees at the end. The average temperature for the training camp sessions in Jacksonville (except the two practices held indoors) was 86.72 degrees.

Duration: One hour, 10 minutes, shorts, helmets and spiders (small shoulder pads).

Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton could return to the team's facility next week.

Injuries: Coach Doug Pederson said defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, who is undergoing treatment for a non-football-related back injury, may be back in the facility next week. He also said offensive guard Cooper Hodges will not need surgery for his right patella injury but "will miss some time. Offensive tackle Josh Wells (abductor) and offensive guard Tyler Shatley (afib) worked on the side. Safety Antonio Johnson (hamstring) and defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi (foot) did not practice. Center Darryl Williams and guard Chandler Brewer returned to team work.

Training camp MVPs

The Times-Union staff picks the team's top players in training camp

Veterans

Rookies

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jaguars Thursday training camp report: It's a wrap, with Miami coming to town