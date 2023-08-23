Jaguars camp report: Team prepares for final preseason game on Saturday vs. Dolphins

It was a long day for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday as they exceeded a two-hour practice for the first time since Aug. 7 at the Miller Electric Center.

Much of the day was devoted to running against scout teams mimicking Miami Dolphins plays and formations but the team got in extensive work after that in various scenarios, including red zone and goal line plays.

The final practice of training camp is Thursday but this week has largely gone along the same schedule and format as an in-season week of practice.

The Jags will play host to the Dolphins on Saturday at EverBank Stadium (7 p.m., CBS-47) in the final preseason game. The final cutdown day is Aug. 29.

Practice notebook

Weather: Cloudy, breezy, 92 degrees to start, 89 degrees at the end of practice.

Duration: Two hours, three minutes, helmets and spiders (small shoulder pads).

Jaguars second-team quarterback C.J. Beathard throws a pass last week against the Detroit Lions. Beathard has gotten the bulk of the snaps in team periods this week in training camp.

Injuries: No additional injuries were reported. Among the players working on the side or individual drills only were offensive linemen Josh Wells (abductor muscle), Chandler Brewer (concussion protocol) and Tyler Shatley (still on blood-thinners from an afib incident); defensive tackle Dawaune Smoot (Achilles tendon injury from last season) and safety Antonio Johnson (hamstring). Defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi still has a boot on his right foot.

Offense notes

Second-team quarterback C.J. Beathard got most of the snaps in team periods (other than those devoted to rehearsing against the Dolphins). He completed 13 of 25 passes.

Trevor Lawrence was 6 of 11 and threw TD passes to Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk on the goal line.

Nathan Rourke was 3 of 4 and threw TD passes on goal line plays to Elijah Cooks and Gerrit Prince.

Drops: Parker Washington (one play after he made a leaping catch on a Beathard pass), Oliver Martin, Josh Pederson and Prince.

Defense notes

Rayshawn Jenkins and Buster Brown dropped interception opportunities, Jenkins on a ball from Beathard to Cooks and Brown on a pass from Rourke to Kevin Austin Jr., in the corner of the end zone on a goal-line play. However, Brown was flagged to pass inteference.

Jeremiah Ledbetter, who had a standout game last week against the Lions, tipped a Beathard pass at the goal line.

Other pass breakups were by Gregory Junior and Tyson Campbell.

Outside linebacker Josh Allen returned to practice after being excused for two days for person reasons.

Special teams notes

Kicker Brandon McManus struggled again, missing three or four kicks during a special teams period. He later made two field-goal attempts in the 35-yard range during team periods.

Punter Logan Cooke returned to practice after an excused absence on Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jaguars Wednesday training camp report: Team puts in a two-hour day