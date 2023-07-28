Jaguars camp report: Season ticket-holders pack Miller Center; Gerrit Prince stands out

Jacksonville Jaguars season ticket holders ignored the ominous weather and showed up well on Friday at the Miller Electric Center, resulting in the largest crowd of the first three sessions of training camp.

Although the team is not yet in pads (that will come on Aug. 1) they still got a nice show on a dreary, drizzly morning, especially from tight end Gerrit Prince and wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

Jaguars defensive end Jordan Smith (center) wipes off the sweat while teammates D.J. Coleman (54) and Travon Walker (44) stretch before Friday's practice at the Miller Electric Center.

With the offense running plays primarily in the red zone, Prince demonstrated his intention of making the team from a crowded tight end room with two spectacular catches in the end zone, both from Trevor Lawrence in 11-on-11 periods.

The first was a finger-tip catch and the second a diving, one-handed snag.

Prince, who spent his entire rookie season on the practice squad last year, played at Alabama-Birmingham and caught 10 TD passes in 13 games as a senior in 2021.

Ridley made two leaping catches on Wednesday and then followed that up on Friday with a diving TD grab on a ball Lawrence ripped through a tight window. Earlier in the practice, during passing drills with no defense, Ridley made a one-handed diving catch over the middle.

Tight end Evan Engram made a nice one-handed catch during red-zone passing drills with no defense.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterbacks C.J. Beathard (3) and Trevor Lawrence (16) work on passing techniques during Friday's training camp session at the Miller Electric Center.

That's not to say the offense didn't have some issues. There were three presnap penalties, a few drops and Lawrence overthrew some balls for the second day in a row.

The Jaguars will work out again on Saturday before getting their first day off on Sunday.

Practice notebook

Weather: Cloudy with intermittent drizzle, 78 degrees at the beginning of practice, 78 degrees at the end.

Duration: One hour, 40 minutes, helmets and shorts.

Injuries: None reported.

Offense notes

Lawrence was 8 of 13 in 11-on-11 periods and 6 of 8 in 7-on-7. Two of his incompletions were when everyone was covered and he threw the ball away.

The best play of the day for backup quarterback C.J. Beathard was on a 20-yard fade route to Seth Williams, dropping the ball over cornerback Montaric Brown.

Two rookies had false starts on back-to-back plays, guard Cooper Hodges and wide receiver Elijah Cooks. Later in practice, nine-year veteran Brandon Scherff jumped offside.

Rookie running back Tank Bigsby continued to impress with sharp cuts and elusive moves inside.

Tight end Sammis Reyes and wide receiver Jacob Harris had drops in a passing drill, on quick throws in the red zone.

Third-team quarterback Nathan Rourke had a streak of nine consecutive completions in 7-on-7 periods end when wide receiver Oliver Martin dropped a short pass. On the next play, running back Snoop Conner dropped a swing pass.

Defense notes

Roy Robertson-Harris got credit for a touch sack on Lawrence when Travon Walker penetrated and forced Lawrence into Robertson-Harris' vicinity.

Rookie outside linebacker Yasir Abdullah knocked down a pass from Beathard intended for tight end Josh Pederson.

Safety Rayshawn Jenkins covered Engram well on an incomplete pass into the end zone by Lawrence.

Cornerback Chris Claybrooks knocked a Lawrence pass intended for Zay Jones away, with the crowd yelling for a pass interference call.

Special teams notes

Punter Logan Cooke (who celebrated his 28th birthday on Friday) put four punts inside the 10 during one period.

Undrafted free-agent rookie Divaad Wilson dropped one punt when it hit him in the chest. He promptly dropped and knocked out some push-ups.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jaguars camp report: Calvin Ridley, Gerrit Prince make spectacular catches