Jaguars camp report: A rugged Sunday at Miller Center as Jags endure longest practice of camp

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said on Saturday that this particular period of training camp — three consecutive days in full pads, begining that day at EverBank Stadium — would be a test of his team's mental toughness.

Sunday was exactly that, the longest, most rugged practice of training camp, 10 periods (the last one running a few minutes past the 25-minute starting point), for a total of 155 sweltering minutes, in full pads, at the Miller Electric Center.

Two things were surprising: tempers didn't wear thin enough to escalate into any pushing, shoving or other assorted hijinks (such as Saturday, between guard Cooper Hodges and defensive tackle Michael Dogbe) and there were no injuries, either apparent or reported.

Pederson did pull the players together after the second team period of the day to warn against taking unnecessary shots. The hits began with safety Andre Cisco against Tank Bigsby on the third play of the period and included borderline whacks delivered by Darious Williams and Ayo Oyelola — the latter losing his helmet when he ran Snoop Conner out of bounds on a play that might have drawn a flag in a game.

"Practice smart," was the message Pederson delivered, according to one player.

And they practiced long.

Monday will be a return to full pads before a day off on Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday will be the final practices open to the public.

Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk catches a pass during a drill at training camp on Sunday at the Miller Electric Center. Watching is receivers coach Chad Hall.

Practice notebook

Weather: Sunny, 79 degrees to start, 86 degrees at the end.

Duration: Two hours, 25 minutes (the longest practice of training camp), full pads.

Injuries: None reported. Cornerback Tyson Campbell remained in the concussion protocol stemming from a collision with Christian Kirk on Saturday. ... Offensive guard Tyler Shatley, who had a case of Atrial Defrbillation last week, worked on in individual drills but not in team drills.

Offense notes

Trevor Lawrence completed 15 of 20 passes in 11-on-11 periods and 10 of 11 in 7-on-7. C.J. Beathard was 13 of 21 in 11-on-11 and 7 of 8 in 7-on-7 and Nathan Rourke completed 3 of 5 in 11-on-11 and 5 of 5 in 7-on-7.

The most entering plays came back-to-back in a 7-on-7 period. Lawrence was intercepted when the ball went on Kirk's hands, then was tipped by Cisco and pulled in by Tevaughn Campbell. On the next play, Calvin Ridley made a one-handed catch on the sideline of a ball Lawrence lofted over safety Daniel Thomas.

Lawrence also connected with Ridley on a pass with nice touch, over Chris Claybrooks, with Ridley making an over-the-shoulder catch.

Lawrence got tight end Brenton Strange in coverage against outside linebacker Travon Walker and it resulted in an all-too-easy TD pass. On the play, Lawrence made another connection with Ridley, with Ridley toe-tapping to stay inbounds.

In a red-zone possession, Lawrence ran for a touchdown and threw a TD pass to Zay Jones on a corner route, beating Tre Herndon.

Rookie first-round draft pick Anton Harrison got his most extensive duty in team periods. He had been held out because of a shoulder injury. Harrison was beat one by Walker, swallowed him up on another snap and picked up a blitz by Foye Oluokun.

Defense notes

Walker would have had one sack of Lawrence under live conditions.

Devin Lloyd continues to show improvement in pass defense and knocked down ball from Lawrence intended for Zay Jones.

Tevaughn Campbell and Buster Brown broke up Beathard passes on consecutive 11-on-11 possessions.

Special teams notes

Kicker Brandon McManus didn't get back in Jacksonville in time for practice after traveling to Canton, Ohio, to watch former Denver teammate DeMarcus Ware inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Backup James McCourt was inconsistent in four attempts to end team periods, making two kicks and then missing two, one wide left and the other hitting the right upright.

