Jaguars camp report: Offense looks better but defense records first two turnovers of camp

The Jaguars' offense looked sharper during a practice of slightly more than two hours at the Miller Electric Center on Saturday, but the defense still came up with the first two turnovers of training camp.

After two days of drops by receivers and misfires from the quarterbacks, play was cleaner during team periods. Trevor Lawrence was 8 of 12 during 11-on-11 periods and 6 of 8 in a 7-on-7 period, then completed 3 of 4 passes during a two-minute drill.

C.J. Beathard completed all six of his attempts during a 7-on-7 and Nathan Rourke would have gone 4 for 4 but Qadree Ollison dropped a pass.

Tight end Gerrit Prince stood out for the second day in a row, catching a 3-yard TD pass from Beathard to cap a two-minute drive.

The practice started on an enthusiastic note when offensive linemen Cooper Hodges and Samuel Jackson sprinted to the bleachers as the team came out for stretching and waved their arms to get the fans on their feet. During the stretching period, when fans began stomping and clapping to Queen's "We Will Rock You," Jags coach Doug Pederson joined in for a few seconds.

Jaguars fans continue to cheer nearly every move by wide receiver Calvin Ridley. After he caught a deep pass from Lawrence (with no defenders on the field) during a passing drill, the crowd roared. He then spun the ball on the ground and waved, getting a louder ovation.

The Jaguars will be off on Sunday and return to the practice field on Monday. The team is scheduled to go in full pads on Tuesday.

Practice notebook

Weather: Sunny, 79 degrees to begin practice, 84 degrees at the end.

Duration: Two hours, five minutes, helmets and shorts.

Injuries: Defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton has been experiencing back spasms and has been held out of team periods as a precaution. Some other veterans, such as cornerback Tyson Campbell, have been given some reps off due to general soreness as they become acclimated to the training camp grind.

Jaguars center Luke Fortner (79) and guard Cooper Hodges (75) stretch before Saturday's practice at the Miller Electric Center.

Offense notes

Beathard guided the offense to the touchdown in a two-minute drill in seven plays, completing five passes to five receivers.

Lawrence got the offense to the 23-yard line and Brandon McManus kicked a 40-yard field goal on his turn in a two-minute drill.

During one run-heavy 11-on-11 period, the best play was when Lawrence zipped a pass to Zay Jones, who caught it on his fingertips with Andre Cisco defending.

Lawrence targeted tight ends on five plays in a row during a 7-on-7 period, with rookie Brenton Strange catching two balls.

Defense notes

Rookie safety Antonio Johnson got the first interception of training camp against Beathard in an 11-on-11 period. Linebacker Chad Muma followed that a pick of a Lawrence pass over the middle intended for Ridley in a 7-on-7 period. Muma had earlier defended a pass intended for Luke Farrell.

Cornerback Tevaughn Campbell knocked a deep pass thrown by Lawrence away from Zay Jones in the end zone, but Campbell was called for pass interference, a borderline flag at best.

Special teams notes

McManus was 4 of 4 on field-goal attempts against a half-speed rush, hitting the last from 52 yards. James McCourt was 2 of 3, missing wide right from 47 yards.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jaguars camp report: QBs look sharper but defense gets first picks of camp