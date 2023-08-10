Jaguars camp report: On further review ... fans get one more chance to watch a practice

Jaguars fans will get a bonus training camp practice at the Miller Electric Center.

Thursday was to have been the final day for fans but the team has added one more, on Aug. 15. But it's going to be a hot one: Jags coach Doug Pederson has scheduled the remainder of training camp sessions to begin in late morning or early afternoon.

The practice open to fans will begin at noon, with parking lots open at 10 a.m. and the Miller Center gates opening at 11 a.m.

Practice is free but fans must pre-register.

The Jaguars on Thursday held their final practice before Saturday's first preseason game at Dallas (5 p.m., WFOX). It was heavy on red-zone and goal-line periods, with six 11-on-11 periods and no 7-on-7 periods.

It was also a heavy day on special teams, concentrating on punting and punt coverage.

Jaguars quarterbacks (from the left) Nathan Rourke, C.J. Beathard and Trevor Lawrence take snaps during Thursday's training camp practice at the Miller Electric Center.

Practice notebook

Weather: Partly cloudy, 85 degrees to start, 90 degrees at the finish. In the first 13 practices, which all began between 8:40 and 8:50 a.m., the average starting temperature was 80.2 degrees and the average finishing temperature was 85.1.

Duration: One hour, 50 minutes, helmets, shorts and spiders (small shoulder pads).

Injuries: Cornerback Tyson Campbell appears to be out of the concussion protocol. He was not wearing an orange "no contact" jersey and participated in team periods but he was not officially cleared. Linebacker Yasir Abdullah and tight end Sammis Reyes have entered the concussion protocol. Offensive guard Tyler Shatley (atrial defib incident last week), remains restricted from team periods.

Offense notes

The best play of the day was wide receiver Oliver Martin's one-handed catch of a Nathan Rourke pass during a period in the red zone.

Wide receiver Parker Washington dove for the pylon to score a touchdown on a pass from Rourke. Washington also got himself wide-open on a play during an earlier period, caught a pass from Rourke and easily scored.

Rourke had perhaps his best day of training camp in terms of zip on the ball. He completed 12 of 17 passes.

Lawrence, getting a light workload, was 5 of 6. C.J. Beathard was 11 of 14.

Defense notes

Campbell celebrated his return to team periods with his first interception of training camp, snaring a deep pass thrown by Rourke. Campbell made the most of the moment, racing to the end zone and doing a small celebratory dance for the fans.

Tackle DaVon Hamilton broke through and would have sacked Beathard under live conditions.

Cornerback Erick Hallett II broke up a pass from Rourke intended for Derek Parish. It was the 10th ball in camp Hallett has either intercepted or broken up.

Outside linebacker Travon Walker batted down a pass from Rourke in the red zone.

Special teams notes

Punter Logan Cooke had a busy day, with 19 attempts in two periods, averaging 45.6. He had punts of 60 and 55 yards in one period without returners, and put five of 11 kicks inside the 10-yard line. He also squibbed one punt 28 yards.

In a period with a live rush and returning, Cooke kicked eight times, averaging 46.6 yards but dropped a snap. He had three punts of 50 yards or longer in that period.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jaguars Thursday camp report: Fans will get one more viewing opportunity