Jaguars camp report: Fans get the matchup they wanted to see, Calvin Ridley vs. Tyson Campbell

With the Jaguars set to don full pads for the first time Tuesday, Monday's practice might have featured the next best thing for the fans who once again nearly filled the bleachers at the Miller Electric Center: wide receivers matched against defensive backs, one-on-one.

And they got the battle they wanted — twice: wide receiver Calvin Ridley against cornerback Tyson Campbell.

It was a draw.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw both passes. Campbell covered Ridley well on a deep ball that was overthrown, but Ridley beat him when he ran down the right sideline and turned sharply in to catch the pass.

Give the fans credit: they saw the two line up against each other before the snap and an audible buzz went through the crowd.

Jaguars wide receiver Seth Williams beats cornerback Chris Claybrooks on an out pattern during a one-on-one passing drill on Monday during the Jaguars training camp practice at the Miller Electric Center.

Other highlights of the period: Ridley caught one deep TD pass from Lawrence against Darious Williams; Elijah Cooks went up high to snare a ball from C.J. Beathard, working against Kaleb Hayes; Zay Jones made a good catch on a Lawrence and drew a pass interference penalty from Chris Claybrooks; and Tevaughn Campbell, who has had a couple of good practices in a row, broke up a pass from Lawrence intended for Jamal Agnew.

Practice notebook

Weather: Cloudy, 79 degrees to start practice, 82 degrees at the end.

Duration: One hour, 40 minutes, shorts and helmets.

Injuries: None reported.

Offense notes

Lawrence looked sharp in team periods, completing 8 of 10 passes in 11-on-11 and 7 of 8 during 7-on-7. Beathard was 4 of 5 in 11-on-11 and perfect in five passes in 7-on-7; and Nathan Rourke, who had been pretty accurate so far, was 2 of 5 in 11-on-11 and 3 of 4 in 7-on-7.

The best play came in 7-on-7 when Lawrence looked off a safety and lobbed an easy TD pass to Agnew, over Andrew Wingard and Rayshawn Jenkins, who arrived too late.

Running back JaMycal Hasty made a running, fingertip catch of a Lawrence pass in 11-on-11 and Kendric Pryor appeared to have made a diving, one-handed snap from Lawrence in 7-on-7, but the official ruled the ball hit the ground.

The offense had five penalties, ranging from illegal procedure to pass interference.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence warms up before the team's practice on Monday, July 31, 2023 at the Miller Electric Center.

Defense notes

The defense pulled in two interceptions during the final 11-on-11 period, by safety Daniel Thomas against Lawrence, and Hayes against Rourke. The Lawrence pass was intended for Tim Jones and Rourke's pass bounced off the hands of Kevin Austin Jr. and into Hayes' grasp.

Under live conditions, there would have been two sacks, one by Jordan Smith on Beathard and the other by blitzing cornerback Gregory Junior on Lawrence.

Outside linebacker Josh Allen knocked the ball loose from Tank Bigsby just as the whistle blew on a run, one play after Thomas' interception.

Cornerback Erick Hallett II had a nice breakup on a Rourke pass intended for Oliver Martin.

Special teams notes

Punter Logan Cooke continues to work both sides of the field well and put three kicks inside the 10-yard line during a punting period.

Despite the variety of spin Cooke puts on the ball, the Jaguars' punt returners have been sure-handed in camp so far, with only a couple of bobbles.

