Jaguars camp report: Ben Bartch returns from PUP list on a broiling day at the Miller Center

There are two more chances for Jaguars fans to see the team prepare for the 2023 season: Tuesday and Aug. 26, the final preseason game at home against the Miami Dolphins.

The difference is that the first chance when the Jaguars practice at the Miller Electric Center will feature snaps by starters such as quarterback Trevor Lawrence, running back Travis Etienne, wide receivers Calvin Ridley, Zay Jones and Christian Kirk, linebackers Josh Allen and Travon Walker and cornerback Tyson Campbell. The preseason game is likely to see all of those players, and other first-teamers, watching from the sidelines.

More Jaguars coverage

Jaguars 28, Cowboys 23: Jaguars' Lawrence, rookies stand out in preseason game. Here are our takeaways

Escape artist: Jaguars QB3 Nathan Rourke worked some magic on one play

Gene Frenette: 2023 schedule convenient for Jaguars to finally get off to fast start

After that, it's Sept. 17 before Jags fans see the team at home, when they play host to the Kansas City Chiefs in the second regular-season game. The Jaguars open the season at Indianapolis on Sept. 10.

Monday's practice was open to vendors, ASM Global staff and their families, and it was a wicked-hot 80 minutes, the Jags hottest session of the preseason.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) talks with quarterbacks coach Mike McCoy on Monday at the Miller Electric Center.

After Tuesday's practice, they will travel to Detroit and conduct two joint sessions with the Lions before their game on Saturday (1 p.m., WFOX-30).

Practice notebook

Weather: Partly cloudy, breezy, 97 degrees to start, 94 degrees at the end. It was the hottest day of training camp but also the first afternoon practice.

Duration: One hour, 20 minutes, shorts, helmets and spiders (small shoulder pads).

Injuries: None reported. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said long snapper Ross Matisick (right shoulder) is "pretty sore" and said he would be evaluated on a day-to-day basis. The team signed former Jaguar Carson Tinker as insurance. Offensive guard Ben Bartch (knee) passed his physical and came off the PUP list. He participated in a handful of snaps but did most of his work on the side with guard Tyler Shatley, who is still being held out after an afib episode nearly two weeks ago.

Offense notes

Fans were delighted when Lawrence threw two deep touchdown passes to Ridley, beating Kaleb Hayes and Gregory Junior.

Tight end Josh Pederson made a one-handed catch on a C.J. Beathard pass.

For the second practice in a row, all team periods were 11-on-11. Lawrence completed 7 of 8, Beathard 8 of 14 and Nathan Rourke 8 of 12.

Jaguars guard Ben Bartch returned to training camp on Monday after passing his physical to get off the NFL's PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list.

Defense notes

Within an eight-play span during one 11-on-11 period, Tyson Campbell, Buster Brown and Chris Claybrooks broke up passes.

A few reps after Pederson's one-handed catch, he nearly reeled in another one from Nathan Rourke. However, Yasir Abdullah broke it up. It ended a streak of nine consecutive completions by the quarterbacks to start the period.

Special teams notes

Even with no live rush, punter Logan Cooke was pounding one long kick after another and averaged 54.5 yards on 11 attempts. He had six kicks of 54 yards or longer and three in the 60s.

Tinker took all 11 reps as the long snapper and put all of them on target to Cooke, between chest- and belt-high.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jaguars Monday camp report: A scorcher, with Tuesday the final day for fans