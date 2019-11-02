Jaguars call up WR Walker, possibly to fill in for Westbrook

The Associated Press
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook (12) is pushed out of bounds by Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
LONDON (AP) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars promoted rookie receiver Michael Walker to the active roster Saturday, an indication Dede Westbrook won't play against Houston in London.

Westbrook was a limited participant in practice all week and was listed as questionable. He injured a shoulder last week against the New York Jets.

The Jaguars (4-4) had only three other receivers on the roster - DJ Chark, Keelan Cole and Chris Conley - after putting Marqise Lee on injured reserve with a season-ending shoulder injury.

Westbrook has 32 catches for 383 yards and a touchdown this season.

Walker has spent the entire season on Jacksonville's practice squad. If he plays against the Texans (5-3), he would make his NFL debut.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

