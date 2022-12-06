Jaguars brought in 2 receivers for tryouts Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars brought in wide receivers Calvin Jackson and Mike Thomas for tryouts on Monday.

While the team previously had a Mike Thomas who spent four seasons with the Jaguars between 2009 and 2012, the Thomas who visited Monday is a 28-year-old free agent who previously played for the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

In four seasons with the Rams, Thomas saw most of his time on special teams, but also caught 10 passes for 144 yards. He was more of an offensive contributor in his time with the Bengals, catching 20 passes for 222 yards and one touchdown before he was waived last month in his third season with the team.

Jackson is an undrafted rookie who initially signed with the New York Jets in May and spent preseason with the team. He later had brief stints on the Jets and Miami Dolphins practice squads.

The Jaguars have six wide receivers on the active roster with Jamal Agnew, Marvin Jones, Tim Jones, Zay Jones, Christian Kirk, and Kendric Pryor. There’s another three receivers — Kevin Austin Jr, Jaylon Moore, and Seth Williams — on the practice squad, and recently acquired Calvin Ridley still suspended indefinitely.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire