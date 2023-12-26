Jaguars bring in kicker Matthew Wright for tryout

The Jacksonville Jaguars brought in kicker Matthew Wright for a tryout Tuesday, according to the NFL’s transactions wire.

Wright, 27, spent the 2021 season with the Jaguars, making 21 of his 24 field goal attempts and 13 of his 15 extra point tries. That included 54- and 53-yard field goals in the last four minutes of a game against the Miami Dolphins to end Jacksonville’s 20-game losing streak.

The kicker spent time with the Steelers and Lions prior to joining the Jaguars and has been on six different rosters since he was cut by the team in May 2022.

Wright hasn’t played in a game this season, but finished the 2022 season 15 of 18 on field goals and 15 of 15 on extra points in stints with the Kansas City Chiefs and Steelers.

Earlier this year, the Jaguars parted with kicker Riley Patterson after acquiring former Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus. After hitting 23 of his first 25 field goals this season, McManus has missed five of his last six.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire