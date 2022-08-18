Linebacker Wyatt Ray was one of the players cut by the Jaguars as they dropped their roster to 85 players on Tuesday, but he’s already back with the team.

The Jaguars announced that Ray has re-signed with them on Wednesday night. They had an open roster spot after releasing defensive tackle Malcom Brown earlier in the day.

Ray initially signed with the Jaguars in May and had one tackle in their first preseason game. He picked up 17 tackles while playing four games for the Titans in 2020 and 15 games for the Bengals last season.

The Jaguars and the rest of the league have to cut their rosters to 80 players on August 23, so Ray’s second stint in Jacksonville may not be a long one.

Jaguars bring back Wyatt Ray originally appeared on Pro Football Talk