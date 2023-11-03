Jaguars bring back OL Ben Bartch as practice squad addition

Veteran offensive lineman Ben Bartch was signed to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad Friday, the team announced.

Bartch, a 2020 fourth-round pick, was waived by the Jaguars earlier this week after the team traded to acquire Ezra Cleveland from the Minnesota Vikings. The fourth-year lineman cleared waivers freeing him up to return on the practice squad.

To make room for the return of Bartch, the Jaguars released Coy Cronk, an offensive lineman who first joined the team in October 2021 and appeared in three regular season games with the team during the 2022 season.

Bartch, 25, started 11 games for the Jaguars in 2021 and earned the starting left guard job to begin the 2022 season. But he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 5 and was on the PUP list to begin training camp this year. After returning to the starting lineup to start the 2023 season, Bartch was benched after three starts.

While the Jaguars now have Bartch back in the locker room, his time with the franchise could be approaching its end with his rookie contract set to expire after this season.

