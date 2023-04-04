Jaguars bring back offensive tackle Josh Wells

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed free agent offensive tackle Josh Wells, the team announced Tuesday.

Wells, 32, began his career with the Jaguars after signing as an undrafted free agent following the 2014 NFL Draft. In five seasons with the team, Wells made nine starts. While he re-signed with the team ahead of the 2019 season, he was released in final cuts and landed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In four seasons in Tampa Bay, Wells made 15 starts, most recently starting seven games for the Buccaneers in 2022. He was credited with allowing only one sack in 326 offensive snaps last season and received a 66.5 grade from Pro Football Focus.

Earlier this offseason, the Jaguars lost starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor in free agency to the Kansas City Chiefs. While the team has 2021 second-round pick Walker Little set to fill the void left by Taylor’s departure, the team is in desperate need of depth along the offensive line.

Wells has experience on both sides of the line and will provide the team with some valuable depth at the offensive tackle position. The addition of Wells comes a day after the team hosted free agent tackle Cameron Fleming on a visit.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire