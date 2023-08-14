Jaguars bring back LS Carson Tinker after Ross Matiscik injury

Carson Tinker, who spent six seasons as the long snapper for the Jacksonville Jaguars, is back on the team. The Jaguars announced the signing Monday morning, two days after long snapper Ross Matiscik suffered a shoulder injury in the team’s preseason debut.

Matiscik’s injury isn’t expected to be too serious, as Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said he’s “day to day” for now. But he’s likely to miss the upcoming preseason game against the Detroit Lions and, if nothing else, Jacksonville needs a long snapper in practice so punter Logan Cooke and kicker Brandon McManus can get reps.

Since getting released by the Jaguars in 2019, Tinker has played for the New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, and Seattle Seahawks.

Matiscik has been the Jaguars’ long snapper since 2020 and signed a five-year extension with the team in April 2022.

To make room for the new addition on the roster, the Jaguars played defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux on the injured reserve.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire