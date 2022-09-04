Jaguars bring back DL Adam Gotsis, add two to practice squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars brought Adam Gotsis back three days after releasing the veteran defensive end Thursday. On Sunday, the team announced Gotsis is back on the active roster, while newly signed Mario Edwards is headed to the practice squad.

Gotsis, 29, played in 32 games and started 18 in his last two seasons with the Jaguars. Prior to that he began his career as a second-round pick of the Denver Broncos.

The release of Gotsis was a surprise, particularly with the lack of depth along the Jacksonville defensive line. Now he’ll rejoin a group of defensive ends that is led by starters Roy Robertson-Harris and Folorunso Fatukasi.

Edwards will be joined on the practice squad by former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jaylon Moore, the Jaguars also announced. Moore signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and spent his first two NFL seasons on Baltimore’s practice squad.

The Ravens waived Moore near the end of August and he was claimed by the New York Giants, but waived by the Giants on Thursday.

