Jaguars bring 7 players back from Reserve/COVID-19 list, sign OL D.J. Fluker to practice squad

Jacksonville was shorthanded in Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets, missing several starters on both sides of the ball. That isn’t much of an excuse for the loss, as New York was forced to reach even further down its depth chart as 15 of its own players were on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but it certainly didn’t help things for the Jags.

The team will be closer to full strength this week for the team’s difficult road matchup against the likely playoff-bound New England Patriots, as it will be getting seven players back from the COVID-19 list. Those players include key starters in edge rusher Josh Allen, linebackers Myles Jack and Damien Wilson, as well as receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. The team also gets tight end Luke Farrell and edge rusher Jordan Smith back, while rookie running back Travis Etienne is off the Reserve/COVID-19 list and back to the injured reserve.

The team also added a player to the practice squad in guard D.J. Fluker, a former first-round pick with 96 starts in 108 career games. He began the 2021 season on the Miami Dolphins roster but was placed on the injured reserve on July 29 and released four days later. He landed with the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad on Oct. 20 but was released again on Dec. 2.

This move is likely made as a result of Will Richardson Jr., the primary interior backup, being placed on the injured reserve. Richardson started on Sunday in place of Ben Bartch, who interestingly is not listed among the players returning from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. If he is once again unable to go, it’s very possible that Fluker will be elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday’s game.