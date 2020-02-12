Jaguars make Ben McAdoo hire official

The Jaguars have now replaced their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach with a pair of former head coaches.

The team announced the previously reported hiring of former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo as their new quarterbacks coach, where he’ll join offensive coordinator Jay Gruden.

“Coach McAdoo brings a lot of experience and knowledge to the quarterback room, and we’re excited to add him to our offensive coaching staff,” Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said in a statement. “He has mentored several great quarterbacks throughout his career, and his understanding of the position will be a valuable addition to our team and for the development of that group.”

McAdoo was quarterbacks coach of the Packers from 2012-13 (by which point Aaron Rodgers was seven years in the league and reasonably developed on his own), and offensive coordinator of the Giants from 2014-15 (where Eli Manning had already reached the old dog/new tricks phase) before becoming the Giants head coach in 2016. Maybe they’re giving him credit for Geno Smith too.

Now, he gets to work with Nick Foles and Gardner Minshew, a situation which owner Shad Khan referred to as “an embarrassment of riches.”

The Jaguars fired coordinator John DeFilippo after the season, and quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich left to become the head coach of the CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos.