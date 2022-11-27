Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had one of the best performances of his young career today against the Ravens, marching his offense down the field for a touchdown in the final seconds, then throwing a two-point conversion pass to win the game.

The Jaguars’ 28-27 win was a big moment in Lawrence’s career, and one of the strongest indications yet that Jacksonville has its franchise quarterback. And the two-point conversion was a gutsy and correct call from Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson.

The Ravens missed plenty of opportunities throughout the game, including a 67-yard field goal attempt as time expired from Justin Tucker, who had the accuracy but not quite the distance.

Baltimore’s loss drops the Ravens to 7-4, and combined with Cincinnati’s win today, it means that the Ravens are in a real battle in the NFC North.

The Jaguars’ win improves their record to 4-7. That’s not quite where they hoped they’d be in Year 2 when they drafted Lawrence, but he’s doing things that give them hope for the future.

Jaguars beat Ravens on Trevor Lawrence TD pass and two-point conversion originally appeared on Pro Football Talk