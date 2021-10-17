Breaking news:

No. 6 Chicago Sky top Phoenix Mercury 80-74 to win the franchise's 1st WNBA championship

Jaguars beat Dolphins 23-20, get first win: Here are the reactions from Twitter

James Johnson
·3 min read
In this article:
The streak is over and Jacksonville Jaguars fans can rejoice!

It wasn’t easy, but the Jacksonville Jaguars snapped their 20-game losing streak, preventing them from hitting the Tampa Bay Bucs’ streak of 26 consecutive losses from 1976-77. They did so with a Week 6 victory over the Miami Dolphins that went down to the wire, but ultimately kicker Matthew Wright was able to hit a walk-off field-goal to give the Jags a 23-20 win with on second remaining.

Of course, with Sunday providing the Jags community with its first win since Week 1 of last season, there was a lot of celebrating on Twitter. Here are just some of the many reactions from Sunday morning as the Jags got it done across the pond.

