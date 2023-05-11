Jaguars aren't alone: 7 NFL teams have relocated to short-term stadiums since 1995 season

If the Jacksonville Jaguars end up reserving a short-term stay at another stadium for one or more seasons because of proposed major renovations to TIAA Bank Field, they'll be far from alone in NFL history.

Since the Jaguars' formation, seven teams have spent one or more seasons away from their permanent home field because of stadium construction or, in one case, severe damage.

Their temporary homes ranged from the very close to the not-so-close. In the two most convenient cases, NFL teams moved their games to major college football venues within the same city.

Not included are single games played away from home due to scheduled special events (such as the Bills' Toronto Series) or short-term emergencies such as approaching hurricanes, fires, winter storms or local COVID-19 restrictions. Also not included are teams that played in established NFL stadiums in the same city (like the Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum from 2016-19) while awaiting the completion of a new venue.

Stadium capacities listed are those that existed at the time of the move, and are not necessarily identical to the current capacity.

Candidates eye future: Jacksonville mayoral candidates commit to keeping Jaguars in town through stadium renovations

New home of the Jags? More shade, less capacity highlight Jaguars plans for 'stadium of the future'

Curry speaks: Jaguars could play 2 seasons away from TIAA Bank Field during stadium renovations

A short-term home: Where can Jacksonville Jaguars play during TIAA Bank Field renovations? Here are 10 options

Year: 1995.

Why they played outside hometown: Expansion team awaited construction of Ericsson Stadium.

Where they went: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, S.C. (Clemson University)

Short-term stadium's capacity: 81,473

Distance from home: 140 miles

Year: 2002.

Why they left: Renovation of Soldier Field.

Where they went: Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Ill. (University of Illinois Stadium)

Short-term stadium's capacity: 69,249

Distance from home: 140 miles

Years: 2017-19

Why they left: Relocation from San Diego, awaiting construction on SoFi Stadium.

Where they went: StubHub Center, Carson, Calif. (Major League Soccer).

Short-term stadium's capacity: 27,000

Distance from home: Not applicable (team was moving from a separate market)

Years: 2014-15

Why they left: Demolition of the Metrodome and construction of U.S. Bank Stadium.

Where they went: TCF Bank Stadium, Minneapolis (University of Minnesota)

Short-term stadium's capacity: 50,805

Distance from home: 2 miles

Year: 2005

Why they left: Damage to the Superdome stemming from Hurricane Katrina.

Where they went: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, La. (Louisiana State University), four games; Alamodome, San Antonio, three games.

Short-term stadium's capacity: 92,400 (Tiger Stadium); 65,000 (Alamodome)

Distance from home: 80 miles (Tiger Stadium); 540 miles (Alamodome)

Years: 2000-01.

Why they left: Demolition of the Kingdome and construction of Seahawks Stadium.

Where they went: Husky Stadium, Seattle (University of Washington).

Short-term stadium's capacity: 72,500

Distance from home: 6 miles

Years: 1997-98.

Why they left: Relocation from Houston, awaiting construction on Adelphia Coliseum.

Where they went: Liberty Bowl, Memphis, Tenn., 1997; Vanderbilt Stadium, Nashville, Tenn., 1998.

Short-term stadium's capacity: 62,380 (Liberty Bowl); 41,000 (Vanderbilt Stadium).

Distance from home: Not applicable (team was moving from a separate market)

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jaguars renovations: History of short-term stadiums for NFL teams