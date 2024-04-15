Jaguars announce they will wear throwback uniforms

This will be the 30th season of the Jacksonville Jaguars franchise, and they're marking the occasion with a nod to their history.

The Jaguars announced on social media today that throwback uniforms are coming.

No details have been announced of the look of the throwbacks, but they'll likely be reminiscent of the 1996 team with Tony Boselli, Mark Brunell, Keenan McCardell, Jimmy Smith and Kevin Hardy, which made a surprise run to the AFC Championship Game.

Throwback jerseys are popular with fans and sell well, making them an easy source of revenue for NFL teams. Last year 20 teams wore throwbacks for at least one game.