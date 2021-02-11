Jaguars announce Urban Meyer’s first coaching staff

When Urban Meyer held his introductory press conference in January, he emphasized the importance of hiring a top-notch coaching staff.

Jacksonville has now completed that process, releasing the list of the 31-member staff on Thursday.

As previously reported, Darrell Bevell is the team’s offensive coordinator, Joe Cullen is the defensive coordinator, Brian Schneider is the special teams coordinator, and Brian Schottenheimer is the passing game coordinator. Charlie Strong is Jacksonville’s assistant head coach and inside linebackers coach.

Meyer retained five members of the previous coaching staff in offensive line coach George Warhop, cornerbacks coach Tim Walton, nickels defensive backs coach Joe Danna, assistant linebackers coach Tony Gilbert, and assistant strength coach Cedric Scott.

Elsewhere on offense Jacksonville named Sanjay Lal wide receivers coach, Tyler Bowen tight ends coach, Bernie Parmalee running backs coach, Todd Washington assistant offensive line coach, Quinton Ganther offensive quality control, and Will Harriger offensive assistant.

On defense, the Jaguars hired defensive line coach Tosh Lupoi, outside linebackers coach Zach Orr, safeties coach Chris Ash, assistant linebackers coach Tony Gilbert, assistant defensive line coach Sterling Lucas, defensive quality control coach Patrick Reilly, and senior defensive assistant Bob Sutton.

Carlos Polk is Jacksonville’s assistant special teams coach.

Meyer’s group also includes Chris Doyle as director of sports performance, who last June received a $1.1 million separation agreement from Iowa after allegations he made racist and belittling comments to players. Per the Associated Press, Doyle denied any “unethical behavior or bias” based on race.

