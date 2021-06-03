Jaguars announce plan to build football performance center

Josh Alper
·1 min read

The Jaguars unveiled plans for developing a chunk of downtown Jacksonville on Thursday and a football performance center is set to be built as part of the project.

The team does not currently have a stand-alone facility for the team and the plans for the new building call for 125,000 square feet of space containing locker rooms, meeting rooms, training and recovery areas, medical support facilities, a weight room, dining facilities, offices, a draft room and public meeting space. There will also be two outdoor practice fields and one indoor field.

Beyond the team facility, the project will also include the construction of a Four Seasons hotel, an office building, and a sports medicine complex.

“My goal is for Downtown Jacksonville to be the envy of cities here in the U.S. and elsewhere, and I see no reason why we can’t achieve that goal,” Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement. “I am confident we have the local leadership, spirit and commitment to revitalize Downtown Jacksonville in a manner that will make the world take notice while also serving the needs of the community and the people who make Jacksonville their home.”

The team anticipates their new facility will be ready to open in summer 2023.

Jaguars announce plan to build football performance center originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

