Jaguars announce pair of changes to the coaching staff

With the 2021 season about to kick off on Sunday for the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team decided to make a final round of changes to its coaching staff. On Thursday, Jacksonville announced that it had added Kyle Caskey as an offensive quality control coach and promoted special teams assistant Carlos Polk to the role of assistant special teams coordinator.

Caskey joined the staff at LSU earlier this offseason as an offensive analyst after previously serving as the running backs coach for the Detroit Lions from 2019-20. Now in Jacksonville, Caskey reunites with Jags offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, who held the same role with Caskey in Detroit. Before that, Caskey held several roles as an assistant with the Cincinnati Bengals for nine years.

Polk, meanwhile, was out of the league in 2020 after spending the 2019 season as a special teams assistant with the Dallas Cowboys. An eight-year NFL veteran who enters his 10th year as a professional assistant coach, Polk will help out Nick Sorensen, who was hired as special teams coordinator this summer.

With these hires, it seems coach Urban Meyer has finally completed his staff just a few days before the team begins play against the Houston Texans.