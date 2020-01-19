Jaguars announce Josh Allen, D.J. Chark headed to Pro Bowl

NFL Media named Jaguars rookie edge rusher Josh Allen as a Pro Bowl snub when the AFC all-star was announced in December. Allen no longer is snubbed.

The Jaguars announced Sunday that Allen and receiver D.J. Chark are headed to the Pro Bowl.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Allen becomes the first rookie in franchise history to make the Pro Bowl.

In 16 games, Allen made 44 tackles, 10.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Chark caught 73 passes for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns in his second season. It is his first Pro Bowl.