Jaguars announce full 2023 preseason schedule

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ 2023 campaign will get started on Aug. 12 with their first preseason game.

On Wednesday, the team announced the dates, times, and TV schedules for three preseason games:

Saturday, Aug. 12: Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys, 5 p.m. ET, FOX30

Saturday, Aug. 19: Jaguars at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET, FOX30

Saturday, Aug. 26: Miami Dolphins at Jaguars, 7 p.m. ET, CBS47

Last season, the Jaguars played four preseason games as they were featured in the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. This year, it’ll be the second time ever that Jacksonville plays just three exhibition games ahead of the regular season.

With back-to-back road games in August — as well as joint practices scheduled with the Lions in Detroit — the Jaguars will spend a significant stretch away from Jacksonville in the middle of August. The Jaguars will, however, have eight home games at TIAA Bank Field during the regular season on top of a “home” game at Wembley Stadium in London.

More Jaguars news!

Jaguars sign former Commanders TE Sammis Reyes Jaguars reportedly tried to trade for Bengals OT Jonah Williams Misdemeanor charges against Jaguars CB Chris Claybrooks dropped

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire