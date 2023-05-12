Jaguars announce contracts for 10 of their 13 draft picks

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed 10 draft picks Friday, announcing contracts for tight end Brenton Strange, running back Tank Bigsby, linebacker Ventrell Miller, outside linebacker Yasir Abdullah, safety Antonio Johnson, cornerback Erick Hallett II, cornerback Christian Braswell, offensive lineman Cooper Hodges, defensive tackle Raymond Vohasek, and fullback Derek Parish.

That leaves only first-round pick Anton Harrison, fourth-round pick Tyler Lacy, and sixth-round pick Parker Washington left unsigned from the team’s 2023 NFL draft class.

Details of the rookie deals signed Friday haven’t been made public, but most of the terms of the contracts are pre-determined by the rookie wage scale written into the league’s collective bargaining agreement. An eventual deal with Harrison is expected to be for about $13.2 million over four years with a fifth-year option that’ll be impacted by play time and potential Pro Bowl appearances.

The Jaguars’ 13-player draft class is the largest in the franchise’s history. Ten of those selections came in Day 3, the most for any team in the last three drafts.

