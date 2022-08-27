Later today, the Jaguars and Falcons wrap up their respective preseasons with a game in Atlanta. And as Jacksonville uses that game to finalize its 53-man roster, the Jaguars will have only 53 players available for the game.

The Jaguars have announced that 27 players from the current 80-man roster won’t play in Saturday’s game.

The players who won’t participate include running back Travis Etienne Jr., receiver Christian Kirk, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, running back James Robinson, cornerback Shaquill Griffin, linebacker Josh Allen, linebacker Travon Walker, and offensive linemen Brandon Scherff, Cam Robinson, and Jawaan Taylor.

Given that the Jaguars played in the Hall of Fame game, they’ll have played four preseason games. Still, the various teams take different approaches to the use of starters in the various preseason games. Some have opted to use starters, some have rested all regulars.

Jaguars announce 27 players won’t participate in preseason finale originally appeared on Pro Football Talk