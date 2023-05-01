Jaguars announce 11 undrafted free agent additions

The Jacksonville Jaguars added 13 players during the 2023 NFL draft and rounded out the roster with 11 more rookies signed in undrafted free agency.

The list, which was mostly reported immediately after the draft ended Saturday, includes three wide receivers, three linebackers, three players named Jackson, and two from UCF:

Jayson Ademilola, DT, Notre Dame — 6’3, 285

D.J. Coleman, OLB, Missouri — 6’5, 263

Elijah Cooks, WR, San Jose State — 6’4, 215

Kaleb Hayes, CB, BYU — 6’0, 195

Dequan Jackson, LB, Colorado State — 6’1, 225

Matthew Jackson, LB, Eastern Kentucky — 6’2, 215

Samuel Jackson, OL, UCF — 6’6, 325

Jaray Jenkins, WR, LSU — 6’2, 200

Oliver Martin, WR, Nebraska — 6’1, 200

Leonard Taylor, TE, Cincinnati — 6’5, 255

Divaad Wilson, CB, UCF — 6’0, 195

Jacksonville only had nine spots left open on the roster after their 13-player draft class, so to make room for 11 additions, the Jaguars released safety Tyree Gillespie and offensive lineman Jimmy Murray. Gillespie was on the field for 28 special teams snaps with the Jaguars during the 2022 season. Murray spent the year on the practice squad.

More Jaguars news!

Jaguars reportedly considering back-to-back London games in 2023 Trent Baalke: DaVon Hamilton is 'integral part' of Jaguars Jaguars OT Cam Robinson reportedly facing PED suspension

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire