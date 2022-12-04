Jaguars S Andre Cisco inactive vs. Lions in Week 13

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without starting safety Andre Cisco when the team plays the Detroit Lions on the road in Week 13.

Cisco, 22, was limited in practice this week with a shoulder injury and is expected to be replaced in the starting lineup by veteran safety Dewey Wingard. Through 11 games this season, Cisco has a team-leading three interceptions and has emerged as an enforcer on the back end of the Jaguars defense.

While the loss of Cisco could prove costly, the good news for the Jaguars is that the offense will have running back Travis Etienne Jr. and wide receiver Zay Jones — both of whom were ruled as questionable — in action Sunday.

The following players will be inactive for the Jaguars in today’s game:

5 S Andre Cisco

14 WR Kendric Pryor

25 RB Darrell Henderson Jr.

37 CB Tre Herndon

47 OLB De’Shaan Dixon — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) December 4, 2022

There were no surprises on the Lions’ list of inactives as the team ruled out two players on Friday and decided everybody else on the roster was good to go.

#JAXvsDET inactives presented by Henry Ford Health pic.twitter.com/0OuHnuKDLU — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 4, 2022

The most notable omission from Detroit’s list is first-round rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams, who was activated by the team Saturday and will make his NFL debut against the Jaguars.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire