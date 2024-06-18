Jaguars’ Andre Cisco analyzes AFC South’s ‘biggest difference’ in 2024

Andre Cisco is looking forward to the challenge ahead.

Jacksonville’s rising fourth-year safety and one of its top-performing coverage defenders over the last two seasons, Cisco has monitored the influx of pass-catching talent the AFC South has experienced this offseason and believes it could shake up the division’s power dynamic.

“The biggest difference I see is the quality of receivers in the division,” Cisco said Monday, via SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I think the receivers have taken a huge jump from what the past two years have been in the division.”

Jacksonville, Tennessee, Houston and Indianapolis each made at least one change to its projected starting wide receiver lineup this spring, via free agency or the 2024 NFL draft if not both.

Perhaps no move shook up the AFC South more than Calvin Ridley’s parting with the Jaguars to sign with the Titans roughly an hour into free agency, considering the long-standing, heated rivalry between the clubs.

Ridley was widely believed to be leaning toward signing a new contract with Jacksonville before Tennessee snuck in with a four-year, $92 million offer. He even stated he “really wanted to, honestly, be with the Jags” during his first Titans’ press conference in March.

Ridley caught 76 passes for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns during his lone season with the Jaguars in 2023, following his 2022 trade to Jacksonville from Atlanta.

Jacksonville was aggressive about upgrading its wide receiver room before and after Ridley withdrew himself from the team’s plans. The Jaguars agreed to terms with free agent receivers, Gabe Davis and Devin Duvernay, prior to Ridley’s exit. They took receiver Brian Thomas Jr. in the draft’s first round following Ridley’s departure.

In addition to acquiring Ridley, Tennessee signed fellow veteran receiver Tyler Boyd to pair with DeAndre Hopkins in the Titans’ primary pass-catching trio, offering quarterback Will Levis a stable of experienced contributors after his nine starts as a rookie.

If Ridley’s intradivisional jump wasn’t the biggest wide receiver shakeup in the AFC South, it was Houston’s trade with Buffalo for four-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs, giving star Texans’ sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud a proven No. 1 receiver to pair with emerging young pass-catchers, Nico Collins and Tank Dell.

Indianapolis bolstered its receiving corps for Colts’ second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson, too, by rewarding Michael Pittman Jr. with a three-year contract extension and taking Adonai Mitchell in the second round of the draft.

“Obviously, Rid going to Tennessee. I know the Colts drafted a kid from Texas [Mitchell]. The Texans already were really good at receiver but then they add Stefon Diggs,” Cisco recalled.

“The quality of receiver has taken a step forward. I think quarterbacks in the NFL, you’re not really gonna play too many duds, so for me, it’s kind of a regular day in the office in regards to who we’re playing. But the receivers could definitely make a big difference.”

As divisional foes, Cisco and Jacksonville’s retooled secondary are tasked with holding Tennessee, Houston and Indianapolis’ playmakers in check six times during the 2024 season.

Over three seasons, 47 games and 33 starts with the Jaguars, Cisco has accumulated 161 tackles with two for loss, 1.5 sacks, seven interceptions including one pick-six, 17 defended passes and three forced fumbles.

